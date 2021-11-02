ZENZO Market Cap Achieves $546,352.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $546,352.00 and approximately $358.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041766 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00105692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00440928 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00046234 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.