Zilla Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $247,656.80 and approximately $5,291.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.