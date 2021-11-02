ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.53 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $104.92 million and $27.99 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00081433 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00074504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00101893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.42 or 0.99340945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.17 or 0.07008741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00022807 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

