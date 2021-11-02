Zogenix (ZGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. On average, analysts expect Zogenix to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zogenix stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

