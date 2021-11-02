Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $368.71.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $278.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.31. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $250.11 and a one year high of $505.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $31,530,528 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

