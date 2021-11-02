ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.510-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $731 million-$733 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.84 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.51-$0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ ZI traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.00. 912,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $70.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.30, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $191,928.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.