ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ZI traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 751,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $70.87.
Several research firms have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.
