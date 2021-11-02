ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $539,958.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,134,948 shares of company stock worth $1,682,336,261 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

