ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $903,677.32 and $131.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00081096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00074338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.22 or 0.99898375 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,472.81 or 0.07008034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002812 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

