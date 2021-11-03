$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $173,577.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,141,000 after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,106,000 after acquiring an additional 512,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $57.72 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.