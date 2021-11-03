-$0.13 EPS Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Big Lots reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.