$0.13 EPS Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. LSI Industries posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 1.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LSI Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,935,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 813,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

