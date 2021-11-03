$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRVN. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.