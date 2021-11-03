$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Driven Brands reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Driven Brands by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Driven Brands by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.25.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
