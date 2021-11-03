$0.26 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

FORR traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.80. 40,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,490. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $36.40 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

In other news, Director Neil Bradford purchased 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,814 shares of company stock valued at $464,795. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

