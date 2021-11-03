$0.39 EPS Expected for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. AssetMark Financial reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,685. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,317.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $50,463,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $10,865,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.