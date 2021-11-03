$0.40 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.37. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Discovery has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

