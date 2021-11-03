$0.47 EPS Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 228,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,997. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $23.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after buying an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $915,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

