$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Monro reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.18. Monro has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

