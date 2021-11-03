$0.59 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

UBSI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. 313,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 589.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

