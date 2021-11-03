$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. 44,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.53. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $377.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

