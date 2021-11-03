$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.87. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. 6,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394. The firm has a market cap of $205.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

