0x (ZRX) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. 0x has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $147.63 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00222376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00099370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

