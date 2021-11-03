$1.32 EPS Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,510. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $683.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

