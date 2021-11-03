$1.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.07.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $78.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.91.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

