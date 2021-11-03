$1.55 EPS Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to post $1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.52. East West Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

