100,000 Shares in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPTN opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.84.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

