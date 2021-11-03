1,000,000 Shares in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Bought by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. Immutep comprises 0.5% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.18% of Immutep at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Immutep during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Immutep alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Immutep in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immutep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Immutep Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Immutep Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.