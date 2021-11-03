10,342 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of CE stock opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.08 and a 12-month high of $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.