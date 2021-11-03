12,331 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,331 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,822,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

NYSE:DB opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

