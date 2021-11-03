16,035 Shares in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Inotiv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. Inotiv, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.