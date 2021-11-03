$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report sales of $18.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Veru reported sales of $11.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $68.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,578,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after buying an additional 1,201,342 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,325,000. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 539,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,215. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $669.98 million, a P/E ratio of -838.16 and a beta of 0.63. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

