$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post sales of $18.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $19.00 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $68.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.60 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $87.22 million, with estimates ranging from $78.57 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of Veru stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. 539,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,215. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.56. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $669.98 million, a P/E ratio of -838.16 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.