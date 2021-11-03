$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report sales of $19.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.86 million and the lowest is $19.10 million. The Joint reported sales of $15.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $78.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.50 million to $79.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $101.64 million, with estimates ranging from $100.48 million to $102.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. 10,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.61. The Joint has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.18.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

