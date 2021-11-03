190,562 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 190,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.