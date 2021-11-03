1,947,374 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,947,374 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,536,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DiDi Global in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.34. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52-week low of 7.16 and a 52-week high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

