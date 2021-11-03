196 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,589. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.54 and a 200 day moving average of $284.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

