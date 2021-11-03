1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 25.90%. As a group, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

