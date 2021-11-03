$2.12 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

