$203.24 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $203.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $206.52 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $202.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $829.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $815.20 million to $840.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $948.03 million, with estimates ranging from $916.10 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,551. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,984 shares of company stock worth $2,265,281. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

