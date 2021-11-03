22,000 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth $4,041,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

