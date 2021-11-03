225,400 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

ONTF stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $886.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

