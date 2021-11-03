$272.53 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $272.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.31.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.86. 373,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.62. Insulet has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -680.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

