28,343 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE UHS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.72. 12,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.13 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.