296,822 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Purchased by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 296,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,000. Stoke Therapeutics accounts for about 2.1% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOK opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

