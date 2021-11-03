29,862 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

