2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,588 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth $29,761,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 2U by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,389,000 after acquiring an additional 475,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,447,000 after acquiring an additional 354,647 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

TWOU opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.94. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.56 and a 52 week high of $59.74.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

