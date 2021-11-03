$3.25 EPS Expected for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $3.28. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $13.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, hitting $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 30,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,526. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $127.99 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,043,688,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

