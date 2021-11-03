$3.65 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post $3.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the highest is $3.80 million. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $1.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $13.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 million to $13.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.69 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $60.00.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

