3,000,000 Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Acquired by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,550,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,168,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $801,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $3,940,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth $14,355,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,490. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.