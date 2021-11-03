32,936 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,574,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

PNC traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 17,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.20 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.12. The company has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,375 shares of company stock worth $721,244. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.